Video: Watch Kemba Walker Drop 60, Jimmy Butler Game-Winner in 76ers vs. Hornets

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Kemba Walker tried to steal the show Saturday night, but Jimmy Butler wouldn't let him.

Although Walker headlined the evening's proceedings with a career-high and Charlotte Hornets franchise-record 60 points—the most by any NBA player in a game this season—Butler spoiled his historic outing in stunning fashion.

After the Philadelphia 76ers' newest acquisition came up with a clutch block and crucial save on Walker's potential go-ahead runner with time ticking down in the extra session, he drilled a game-winning three from the right wing to hand his side a 122-119 win:

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

Butler finished with 15 points, four assists and three rebounds one night after he dropped 28 in a win over the Utah Jazz.

Walker, meanwhile, was in a zone, as he erupted for the most impressive single-game outing the Association has seen since the 2018-19 campaign tipped off.

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

In doing so, Walker outscored all of his teammates combined and finished with the most points of any player since Devin Booker torched the Boston Celtics for 70 in March 2017.