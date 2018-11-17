Video: Watch Kemba Walker Drop 60, Jimmy Butler Game-Winner in 76ers vs. Hornets

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 17: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on November 17, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

Kemba Walker tried to steal the show Saturday night, but Jimmy Butler wouldn't let him. 

Although Walker headlined the evening's proceedings with a career-high and Charlotte Hornets franchise-record 60 points—the most by any NBA player in a game this season—Butler spoiled his historic outing in stunning fashion. 

After the Philadelphia 76ers' newest acquisition came up with a clutch block and crucial save on Walker's potential go-ahead runner with time ticking down in the extra session, he drilled a game-winning three from the right wing to hand his side a 122-119 win: 

  1. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  2. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  3. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  4. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  5. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  6. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  7. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  8. Happy 30th to KD!

  9. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  10. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  11. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  12. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  13. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  14. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  15. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  16. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  17. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  18. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  19. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

Right Arrow Icon

Butler finished with 15 points, four assists and three rebounds one night after he dropped 28 in a win over the Utah Jazz. 

Walker, meanwhile, was in a zone, as he erupted for the most impressive single-game outing the Association has seen since the 2018-19 campaign tipped off. 

  1. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  2. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  3. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  4. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  5. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  6. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  7. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  8. Happy 30th to KD!

  9. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  10. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  11. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  12. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  13. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  14. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  15. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  16. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  17. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  18. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  19. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

Right Arrow Icon

In doing so, Walker outscored all of his teammates combined and finished with the most points of any player since Devin Booker torched the Boston Celtics for 70 in March 2017. 

Related

    Report: Kings Could Make HC Change

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kings Could Make HC Change

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Dray (Toe) Getting Extra Time Off

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dray (Toe) Getting Extra Time Off

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Vlade's Challenge Unleashed Fox's Game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vlade's Challenge Unleashed Fox's Game

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    The Weakest Link in Every Starting 5 ⛓️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Weakest Link in Every Starting 5 ⛓️

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report