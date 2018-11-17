Video: Watch Kemba Walker Drop 60, Jimmy Butler Game-Winner in 76ers vs. Hornets

Video: Watch Kemba Walker Drop 60, Jimmy Butler Game-Winner in 76ers vs. HornetsNovember 18, 2018
Kemba Walker tried to steal the show Saturday night, but Jimmy Butler wouldn't let him.
Although Walker headlined the evening's proceedings with a career-high and Charlotte Hornets franchise-record 60 points—the most by any NBA player in a game this season—Butler spoiled his historic outing in stunning fashion.
After the Philadelphia 76ers' newest acquisition came up with a clutch block and crucial save on Walker's potential go-ahead runner with time ticking down in the extra session, he drilled a game-winning three from the right wing to hand his side a 122-119 win:
Butler finished with 15 points, four assists and three rebounds one night after he dropped 28 in a win over the Utah Jazz.
Walker, meanwhile, was in a zone, as he erupted for the most impressive single-game outing the Association has seen since the 2018-19 campaign tipped off.
In doing so, Walker outscored all of his teammates combined and finished with the most points of any player since Devin Booker torched the Boston Celtics for 70 in March 2017.
Report: Kings Could Make HC Change