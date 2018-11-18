NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Carmelo Anthony's Future, Kyle Korver and More

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

We're likely to look back on 2018 as an important year in NBA history. It has already seen another Finals victory for the Golden State Warriors dynasty, an eighth consecutive Finals appearance by LeBron James and James' departure from Cleveland to the Los Angeles Lakers.

This year has also seen the fall of Carmelo Anthony. Once one of the greatest scorers of a generation, Anthony has become a declining player struggling to find a fit and a home.

After just a handful of games together, the Houston Rockets became the latest franchise to part with Anthony.

"After much internal discussion, the Rockets will be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony, and we are working toward a resolution," Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The fact that Anthony isn't what he once was doesn't mean he cannot help a team this season or beyond. Several players who have played alongside Anthony believe the 34-year-old is far from done.

"No way Melo should retire," Allen Iverson recently told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. "I definitely think he should keep going. He got a lot left in the tank, man. It’s just got to be the right situation."

Warriors forward Draymond Green also believes Anthony has something left in the tank.

"There is no doubt in my mind," Green said, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "He's still Melo."

Though Green still believes Anthony can be an asset, his Warriors aren't interested in adding the veteran, according to Spears.

While a contender like Golden State may not want Anthony, the Puerto Rico national team does.

"With his connection to Puerto Rico, his NBA stardom and his experiences, our fans would love it," Dallas Mavericks guard and Puerto Rico national team member J.J. Barea said, per Wojnarowski.

Anthony would likely prefer a chance to chase an NBA ring, but Puerto Rico could at least allow him to keep playing and adding to his Hall of Fame legacy.

Speaking of the Warriors, it doesn't appear the recent verbal altercation between Kevin Durant and Green is likely to lead to an immediate exit for Durant.

Durant has shown "no interest" in demanding a trade, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The same cannot be said for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Korver asked the Cavaliers to trade him over the summer after James announced he would be joining the Lakers.

Cleveland hasn't pulled the trigger on a Korver deal, but there is interest around the league in acquiring him.

The Philadelphia 76ers, who recently pulled off a blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler, has shown early interest in adding the shooter. According to Gery Woelfel of Woeflel's Press Box, the Sixers aren't the only team monitoring his situation.

Woefel also lists the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Lakers as interested parties.

Teams haven't gotten a good look at Korver recently, as he has missed time with a foot injury. Fortunately, it appears he will be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

It seems likely that interest in Korver will pick up once he proves to be fully healthy.