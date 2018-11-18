Bowl Predictions 2018: College Football Playoff Predictions for Top Teams

Butch Dill/Associated Press

As the score came over early Saturday afternoon, it had to be a misprint—or the equivalent thereof in the digital age.

No. 1 Alabama, a team that may compare with the best college football teams of the past quarter-century, was tied at halftime with The Citadel. The 10-10 score could not have been right, could it?

It turns out it was right, but the first-half struggle turned into a second-half rout, as the Crimson Tide did the expected and rolled to a 50-17 victory.

Tua Tagovailoa, playing on a balky knee, came through with his usual spectacular numbers. He completed 18 of 22 passes for 340 yards with three touchdowns.

Head coach Nick Saban said the early struggles provided his team with a lesson.

"I don't really care who you're playing," Saban said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Every team that comes here and plays us is going to give us their best shot. These guys have got everything to gain and nothing to lose, and we've got nothing but downside in the game."

The Crimson Tide (11-0) has one regular-season game remaining, against Auburn, and a meeting with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The only thing that would likely keep the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff is losing both games.

Clemson (11-0), Notre Dame (11-0) and Michigan (10-1), the No. 2, 3 and 4 in the College Football Playoff poll, were all victorious in Week 12, and will almost certainly hold on to their positions inside the playoff structure.

Notre Dame was the most impressive, as the Fighting Irish recorded a 36-3 victory over No. 12 Syracuse (8-3) at Yankee Stadium. The Orange were on a roll coming into the game and boasted one of the most high-scoring offenses in the nation.

However, Syracuse was no match for the Notre Dame defense, and Irish quarterback Ian Book returned from an upper-body injury to throw for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson picked up a convincing 35-6 victory over Duke, while Michigan was pressed hard by a feisty Indiana team before recording a 31-20 victory at Michigan Stadium.

Perhaps the Wolverines were distracted by the Week 13 game with No. 10 Ohio State, and the Buckeyes might be able to say the same thing.

The Buckeyes (10-1) traveled to College Park, Maryland, and barely escaped with a 52-51 overtime victory. Ohio State's defense did not offer any serious resistance during the game, and the Buckeyes would have suffered a loss if the Maryland had been successful on a two-point conversion attempt following their touchdown in the first overtime.

No. 9 West Virginia (8-2) was the only top-10 team in the CFP rankings to fall, losing a heartbreaker on the road to Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers were rolling with a 31-14 lead at halftime, but the Cowboys came back with an explosive second-half offensive performance to earn a 45-41 victory.

The victory almost certainly knocks the the Mountaineers out of any position to contend for a top-4 ranking and a spot in the CFP. They were a long shot before the loss, but now their avenue is closed.

Fifth-ranked Georgia (10-1), a 66-27 victor over Massachusetts, appears to have the best chance of beating out one of the top-four teams. If the Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale and can upset Alabama in the SEC title game, it would be difficult to keep them out of the playoffs.

No. 6 Oklahoma (10-1), No. 8 Washington State (10-1), No. 10 Ohio State and No. 11 UCF (11-0) all appear to have at least outside chances of getting into the College Football Playoff.

The Cougars appear to have an unstoppable quality after their devastating 69-28 victory over Arizona. Washington State put up 55 points in the first half against a Wildcat team that had been playing respectable football.

Head coach Mike Leach and quarterback Gardner Minshew (473 yards, 7 TD passes) may be playing games late at night on the West Coast, but they are worthy of every college football observer's attention

College Football Postseason Predictions

Cotton Bowl, Dec. 29: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Michigan

Orange Bowl, Dec. 29: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Other New Year's Six Predictions

Peach Bowl, Dec. 29: No. 13 Florida vs. No. 11 UCF

Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 15 Texas

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1: No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 10 Ohio State

Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 LSU

CFP rankings prior to Week 12 action are referenced in the predicted bowl lineup.