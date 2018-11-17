Alabama's Leading Rusher Damien Harris Injured, Diagnosed with 'Mild' Concussion

Alabama's Leading Rusher Damien Harris Injured, Diagnosed with 'Mild' ConcussionNovember 17, 2018
Butch Dill/Associated Press
Alabama didn't come out of its 50-17 win over The Citadel unscathed, as running back Damien Harris left in the third quarter Saturday because of a head injury.
Per ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced after the game Harris suffered a "mild" concussion.
