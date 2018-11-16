Mike McCarthy 'Focused on What's in Front' of Packers Amid Job Security Rumors

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy isn't letting rumors about his future with the organization get in the way of his current job.

Per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, McCarthy responded to questions about his job security with the Packers.

"I'm focused on what's in front of us," he said. "Every individual on the inside, particularly the football team, we have a 2018 commitment, and that's all I've ever focused on."

The Packers fell to 4-5-1 this season after their 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. They have yet to win on the road and are two games behind two NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, in the loss column.

Per NFL.com's Michael Silver, there is a "growing sense" that McCarthy will be fired at the end of this season if the Packers don't turn their fortunes around.

There has been some reported discontent between Green Bay players. Silver reported after the Pack's 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was "hot" after Ty Montgomery returned a late kickoff rather than take a knee to give the ball back to the offense with a chance to win.

Montgomery fumbled the kickoff, which was recovered by the Rams to seal the win. He was subsequently traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

"They took him out (the previous drive) for a play and he slammed his helmet and threw a fit," one Packers player said about Montgomery. "Then (before the kickoff) they told him to take a knee, and he ran it out anyway. You know what that was? That was him saying, 'I'm gonna do me.' It's a f--king joke."

McCarthy has been the Packers head coach since 2006. He owns a 125-75-2 career record and won Super Bowl XLV during the 2010 season.