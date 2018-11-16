Pete Carroll Says Mychal Kendricks Can Return to Seahawks vs. Vikings Dec. 10

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed linebacker Mychal Kendricks returned to the club Friday and will be eligible to play again Dec. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, according to the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

Kendricks was retroactively suspended eight games on Oct. 30 after he pleaded guilty to insider trading charges, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Kendricks entered training camp with the Cleveland Browns, but the team cut him after his legal troubles were made public. According to ESPN.com, Kendricks generated approximately $1.2 million in profit from the information he gleaned.

The Seahawks signed Kendricks shortly after he pleaded guilty. The 28-year-old, who is facing up to 25 years in jail, will be sentenced Jan. 24.

Prior to his suspension, Kendricks totaled 15 tackles and two sacks over his first three games with the Seahawks.