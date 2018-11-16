Bucks' John Henson to Undergo Wrist Surgery; Donte DiVincenzo Injured Quad

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to be without two key players for the immediate future due to injuries.

The team announced Friday that center John Henson is dealing with a torn left wrist ligament that will require surgery. The timetable for his return isn't yet known, but it will be updated following the surgery.

Also, rookie guard Donte DiVincenzo is nursing a minor left quadriceps strain that will force him to sit out the next three games before he is re-evaluated.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Henson will miss at least 12 weeks and likely won't return until after the All-Star break in mid-February.

The 27-year-old is an important big off the bench for Milwaukee, as he is averaging 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 13.4 minutes in 14 contests. Henson has spent his entire seven-year NBA career with the Bucks after they selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft out of North Carolina.

DiVincenzo was selected by Milwaukee with the No. 17 overall pick in this year's draft out of Villanova. The 21-year-old is averaging 18.1 minutes in 14 contests off the bench, and he is putting up averages of 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Brook Lopez and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo will continue to start at center and power forward, respectively, with Henson on the shelf.

Young center Thon Maker and veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova will likely see increased minutes.

Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon will remain the starting backcourt duo, but Pat Connaughton and Matthew Dellavedova should see more time off the bench until DiVincenzo comes back.

The 10-4 Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference, and they will host the 4-11 Chicago Bulls on Friday without the services of Henson and DiVincenzo.