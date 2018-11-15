Carmelo Anthony Recruited by Puerto Rico National Team After Rockets Part Ways

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Although there seems to be a limited NBA market for Carmelo Anthony, the Puerto Rico national team would love to have him.

"I'm a big fan of Carmelo not only as a basketball player, but more importantly as one of our Puerto Rican heroes," Puerto Rico federation president Yum Ramos said, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. "He and his foundation have done a lot for Puerto Rico. I think along with J.J. Barea, Carmelo could make a huge impact on the team and help lift the spirits of our country."

Anthony is of Puerto Rican descent and could play for the country internationally if USA Basketball grants him a waiver.

The 34-year-old's stock appears to be at an all-time low after he lost his job with the Houston Rockets. Per Wojnarowski, he will part ways with the team but won't be placed on waivers.

He was averaging just 13.4 points per game in 10 appearances this season, which is the lowest average of his 16-year NBA career.

Despite his struggles, Anthony would be a huge addition to the Puerto Rican team.

"With his connection to Puerto Rico, his NBA stardom and his experiences, our fans would love it," said Barea, a Dallas Mavericks guard.

Anthony has also proved himself many times at the international level for Team USA, setting an all-time team record with 336 career points scored at the Olympics. He helped the Americans win a gold medal in 2016, 2012 and 2008, and he added a bronze medal as a 20-year-old in 2004.

Another international run with Puerto Rico would only add to the 10-time All-Star's legacy.