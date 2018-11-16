Clippers Earn Tight 116-111 Win over DeMar DeRozan, Spurs

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers continued their winning ways at Staples Center on Thursday with a 116-111 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Los Angeles improved to 7-1 at home on the season and 5-1 in its last six games overall, while the Spurs dropped their third straight and fifth in their last six. The teams appear headed in opposite directions, and Tobias Harris (18 points, eight rebounds and five assists), Danilo Gallinari (19 points and six boards) and Lou Williams (23 points) made sure that continued by leading the way for the victors.

Williams drilled a monster go-ahead three-pointer with 41.4 seconds remaining to put the Clippers ahead for good.

DeMar DeRozan countered with 34 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Spurs.

Deep Roster Makes Clippers Sleeper Threat in West Playoff Picture

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

Harris is a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor and was averaging 20.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per night heading into this matchup.

Still, he doesn't immediately come to mind when one lists Western Conference superstars thanks to LeBron James, a quartet of Golden State Warriors, James Harden, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell.

That is just fine with the Clippers, who rely on the contributions of a number of playmakers instead of just one or two options.

They featured three players who averaged at least 19.0 points per game prior to Thursday in Harris, Williams (19.1) and Gallinari (19.0). Montrezl Harrell (14.5) and 2018 first-round pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (10.2) also averaged double-figure scoring.

A balanced attack means a formidable bench, and Los Angeles' is second in the league in net rating, per NBA.com. Williams is the high-usage engine that makes the second unit go and can pull up from anywhere while still getting past defenders who press up on his shot.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was well aware of his impact:

Williams isn't the only bench weapon, though, as Harrell provides physicality down low, while Mike Scott adds shooting.

It is no surprise five Clippers were in double figures against the Spurs in Thursday's win, and this team will only get deeper when it returns multiple pieces from injury. Luc Mbah a Moute hasn't played since Oct. 23 because of a knee injury, and Avery Bradley has been out since Nov. 2 with an ankle injury.

Los Angeles isn't a true title contender in the West with the Warriors and Houston Rockets in the way and playoff-tested superstars such as James and Westbrook leading other teams.

However, it is capable of serving as a sleeper threat and a club the top teams will want to avoid in the first or even second round. The fact that it features so many contributors means it can afford an off night from one of its primary pieces and still come away victorious. It also means someone is likely to play well during a long series.

Don't be surprised when the Clippers are playing into May.

Spurs' Defensive Decline Will Cost Team Playoffs

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

The Spurs were a point-preventing juggernaut last season and finished fourth in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com.

That allowed them to make the playoffs in the daunting Western Conference even though Kawhi Leonard played a mere nine games, but it has been a different story in 2018-19. DeRozan has helped make up for Leonard's lost offense, but the Spurs entered Thursday a middling 15th in defensive rating.

The issues cropped up again when the Clippers poured in 61 points in the first half with a balanced attack on the way to 116 points for the game.

Injuries are partly to blame for the defensive woes. They lost 2016 first-round pick Dejounte Murray to a torn ACL, and 2018 first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV hasn't played after knee surgery. That is two of San Antonio's promising young building blocks, and the steadying veteran presence of Pau Gasol has been missing since Nov. 4 because of a foot injury.

San Antonio doesn't have a plethora of playmakers who can take over a game, even with DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, meaning it must rely on its defense to keep up with the likes of the Warriors, Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers in the West.

That reality exacerbates even the slightest defensive decline in a playoff race that has seen the Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder rack up early wins, the Lakers start to find their footing with James, and teams such as the Memphis Grizzlies and Clippers surprise with impressive starts.

What's more, expected contenders in the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans and Rockets were behind the Spurs entering play Thursday, and the talent on those three rosters figures to win out.

The real estate in the top eight of the Western Conference is limited, and the fact that San Antonio can't win on defense alone anymore means its incredible streak of 21 straight playoff appearances will end.

What's Next?

The Clippers hit the road to face the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, while the Spurs host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.