Jerry Rice Says Eli Manning Isn't a 'True Hall of Famer'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 28: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants in action against the Washington Redskins on October 28, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Redskins defeated the Giants 20-13. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Jerry Rice is a Hall of Famer and one of the best ever to play the game, so he has some authority when he says Eli Manning shouldn't be going to Canton.

The 13-time Pro Bowl receiver was asked about the New York Giants quarterback Monday on Joe, Lo & Dibs (via Karl Buscheck of 95.7 The Game) and explained why Drew Brees is a much better pick for the Hall of Fame.

"When I'm judging a player, I'm looking [at] what he brings to the table," Rice explained. "What I see with Eli Manning, there's not consistency."

Manning has won two Super Bowls and ranks in the top 10 all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns. However, he only has four Pro Bowl selections in 15 years and has rarely been considered among the best at his position.

"There's a chance of him getting in," Rice added, "but I'm not going to say he's a true Hall of Famer."

Related

    OBJ: Running the Table 'Only Crazy Until You Do It'

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    OBJ: Running the Table 'Only Crazy Until You Do It'

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Oddsmakers Predict High Scores, Blowouts This Weekend

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Oddsmakers Predict High Scores, Blowouts This Weekend

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes

    Giants Stock Up, Stock Down Heading into Week 11

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Giants Stock Up, Stock Down Heading into Week 11

    New York Giants
    via New York Giants

    JPP: I’m Coming, Eli

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    JPP: I’m Coming, Eli

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk