Jerry Rice Says Eli Manning Isn't a 'True Hall of Famer'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Jerry Rice is a Hall of Famer and one of the best ever to play the game, so he has some authority when he says Eli Manning shouldn't be going to Canton.

The 13-time Pro Bowl receiver was asked about the New York Giants quarterback Monday on Joe, Lo & Dibs (via Karl Buscheck of 95.7 The Game) and explained why Drew Brees is a much better pick for the Hall of Fame.

"When I'm judging a player, I'm looking [at] what he brings to the table," Rice explained. "What I see with Eli Manning, there's not consistency."

Manning has won two Super Bowls and ranks in the top 10 all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns. However, he only has four Pro Bowl selections in 15 years and has rarely been considered among the best at his position.

"There's a chance of him getting in," Rice added, "but I'm not going to say he's a true Hall of Famer."