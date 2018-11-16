ESPN College Gameday 2018: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 12

John Raoux/Associated Press

ESPN College GameDay is finally heading to Orlando.

There, the No. 11 UCF Knights will play host to the No. 24 Cincinnati Bearcats in a showcase for the American Athletic Conference. The undefeated hosts have been clamoring for the likes of College GameDay to show them some national love for years.

They get it Saturday, both in the form of the legendary pregame show and in a game against a dangerous opponent ready to play the spoiler.

A week removed from watching Clemson go through the motions in a matchup against Boston College, Saturday night's showdown should feature more of a nail-biting affair.

College GameDay Week 12 Info

Date: Saturday, November 17

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 8 p.m.

Location: Spectrum Stadium



Watch: ABC



Live Stream: WatchESPN



Preview

As you can tell from the video above, UCF has felt left out for a while now.

The Knights ran the table in 2017 before downing the then-No. 7 Auburn in the Peach Bowl, 34-27. It has been the same story in 2018, as UCF has blown away most challengers before heading into Saturday's game, which has more hype around it than the ACC Championship Game itself will.

Not all Knights players saw this coming, to say the least.

"Five years ago when I walked on campus, I didn't think this was something that could happen, but I'm glad that it did," UCF offensive tackle Wyatt Miller said, according to STATS LLC (via ESPN.com). "Like I said, we're fortunate to play in this game especially in front of this crowd."

Cincinnati continues to undergo a similar resurgence lately under the guidance of second-year head coach Luke Fickell, the guy who filled in at Ohio State once Jim Tressel bowed out. Those connections still run deep:

The Bearcats have won all but one game this year, an overtime loss to Temple. This Bearcats offense runs through Michael Warren II, whose superb season has him at 1,082 rushing yards with 17 touchdowns on a 5.3 yards-per-carry average.

A run-first approach has meshed well with an elite defense that ranks among the nation's top 10 units in yards allowed per game. The Bearcats have held seven opponents to a maximum of 21 points this season but face a huge uphill battle on the road against UCF.

The Knights don't ask much of the passing game, but McKenzie Milton is holding steady under center, with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has an elite ground game to thank, as the endless onslaught features six players with at least 30 carries. All told, the Knights boast 2,443 yards and 29 touchdowns on an average of six yards per carry.

A rushing attack averaging 271.4 yards per game has canceled out a defense that isn't shutting the competition the way Cincinnati does. Milton's ability as a rusher helps both units control the pace of games, and the plan won't deviate against the strong Bearcats front.

At home—and finally getting the recognition it deserves—UCF gets to show the nation what makes it tick while quietly setting itself up for a conference title game.

Prediction

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Were this one at a different venue, it would be easier to side with Cincinnati.

Alas, oddsmakers have the Knights as seven-point favorites, according to OddsShark. It is hard to disagree. A push-the-pace attack hasn't had any problems scoring north of 31 points in every game this year, eclipsing the 50-point barrier three times.

Cincinnati's run-first attack doesn't have the ammo to keep pace if the defense slips up and lets UCF pull ahead. As a common-opponent example, UCF dropped 52 points on the Temple team that beat Cincinnati.

UCF is right to thirst for the national attention given how the high-powered attack has already worked on programs like Auburn. Cincinnati won't be any different once the Knights gain the lead early.

Prediction: UCF 35, Cincinnati 28