Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington State Cougars Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Not too long ago Arizona beat Washington State five times in a row. But the Cougars are turning this series around, winning three of the last five meetings outright and going 4-2 against the spread over the last six. Washington State shoots to make it four of six against the Wildcats on Saturday night in Pullman.

College football point spread: The Cougars opened as 10.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 38.6-28.4 Cougars (College football picks on every game)

Why the Arizona Wildcats can cover the spread

Arizona owns a two-game winning streak after beating Colorado two weeks ago 42-34. The Wildcats then enjoyed last week off.

Arizona spotted the Buffaloes the first 10 points of the game two weeks ago but led 26-24 at the half. The Wildcats then fell down 31-26 but ended the game with a 16-3 run for the cover as 3.5-point favorites.

On the night Arizona racked up 566 yards of total offense, 216 on the ground and 350 through the air, and converted on nine-of-14 third-down situations.

The Wildcats have now out-gained and out-rushed each of their last three opponents. They're also 3-0 ATS over that span. At 5-5 overall Arizona needs one win in its last two games to become bowl-eligible.

Why the Washington State Cougars can cover the spread

The Cougars just reached 9-1 on the season with a 31-7 victory/cover at that same Colorado outfit last week. Washington State spotted the Buffaloes the first seven points of the game, but led 10-7 at the half and pulled away from there, cashing in as a six-point favorite.

On the afternoon the Cougars out-gained Colorado 477-297, held a 26-12 advantage in first downs, dominated time of possession by a 42/18 margin and won the turnover battle 3-0, creating a plus-14 point differential.

Washington State has now out-gained each of its 10 opponents this season, going 9-1 ATS in the process.

At 6-1 in conference play the Cougars can clinch their first-ever berth in the Pac-12 championship game with a victory Saturday and a Washington loss to Oregon State.

Smart betting pick

Arizona won this matchup last year 58-37. Now, the Wildcats won't win this one by 21 points, and probably won't win at all. But they are playing some decent ball as of late. Washington State, meanwhile, playing at home, faces an inflated spread. The Cougars should win this game outright but smart money takes Arizona and the points.

College football betting trends

Arizona is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games vs Washington State.

The total has gone under in seven of Washington State's last nine games at home.

The total has gone under in five of Arizona's last seven games.

