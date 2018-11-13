TCU DT Joseph Broadnax Likely Out for Season with Undisclosed Medical Condition

Eric Gay/Associated Press

TCU Horned Frogs defensive tackle Joseph Broadnax will miss the remainder of the 2018 season with an "undisclosed medical condition initially discovered during a preseason screening," the Associated Press reported Tuesday (via ESPN.com).

Broadnax has made seven appearances this season, registering nine total tackles, including one tackle for loss.

According to the Star-Telegram's Drew Davison, Broadnax underwent an MRI prior to the season. The procedure was part of TCU's involvement in a study that is centered around the treatment and prevention of concussions.

Davison reported Broadnax's condition was discovered as a result of the study but "is not a concussion-related issue."

Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson discussed how serious the problem could've been if it hadn't been identified so early.

"As a young person, I think he's going to have an opportunity to live a lot longer because they caught it," Patterson said. "He started showing signs [before TCU's 47-10 defeat to the West Virginia Mountaineers], weakness in his arm and different things. It's one of those things you just don't have any control over. You feel badly."

Patterson added that Broadnax's condition may end his football career.