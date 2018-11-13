Report: DeAndre Jordan Has 'Rubbed Teammates the Wrong Way' with Selfish Play

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

Dallas Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan, right, celebrates with forward Harrison Barnes after scoring a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Chicago. The Mavericks won 103-98. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The DeAndre Jordan era in Dallas is reportedly off to a shaky start.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, Jordan has "rubbed teammates the wrong way" this season:

"Don't be deceived by DeAndre Jordan's solid statistics. He has been a major disappointment for the Mavs. He has rubbed teammates the wrong way with what they perceive as selfish play, the most blatant example being when he stole an uncontested rebound from Luka Doncic by putting his forearm in the prized rookie's back and tipping the ball away. Jordan's disinterest in playing help defense has been a big problem as Mavs opponents light up the scoreboard."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

