Jimmy Butler Says Markelle Fultz 'Has My Respect' as Long as He Plays Hard

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Jimmy Butler, was asked during his introductory press conference with the team about his opinion on second-year player Markelle Fultz and his struggles early in his career.

Butler said he thought Fultz's struggles were mental in nature, but added that he believes in the young player and his work ethic:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.