Predicting the Top Prospect at Every Position in the 2019 NBA Draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

There is an exciting prospect at each position for the 2019 NBA draft.

The strength of this projected class is fueled by its wings and forwards. Duke's starting lineup includes a stud at three different spots.

Point guard and center should stir up the most debate.

Even though the following five players can all play multiple positions, there is one who's best suited for each based on his strengths and weaknesses.