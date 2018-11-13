Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Involved in Heated Exchange During Loss to Clippers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were involved in a heated exchange at the end of regulation during Monday night's 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tempers flared after Green took the ball up the court in the final seconds of the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game but never got a shot off as he lost control:

During the ensuing stoppage in play, Durant and Green exchanged words on the bench before being separated.

Durant—who was whistled for six fouls while recording a triple-double (33 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists)—reportedly left the locker room before the media entered, and Green (six points, 14 rebounds) offered few words on the situation.

"It don't matter," Green said, according to Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "You all are going to report what you want to report."

Golden State veteran Shaun Livingston provided more insight into the confrontation:

"Just team spirit. Guys wanted a different outcome than what happened," Livingston said. "[Draymond] had a turnover. Guys thought they were open or wanted the basketball and didn't get it. Things happen like that in a sport. But it was good to see some fire and some emotion."

While noting it was a judgement call, Warriors coach Steve Kerr admitted he would have called a timeout to draw up a play if he had a chance to do things over.

This is not the first time that Green and Durant had a run-in during their two-plus years as teammates, as the two previously had an on-court exchange during a January 2017 game.

Durant and Green will have to quickly put Monday night's exchange behind them since Golden State is back in action Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.