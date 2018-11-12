Bradley Beal Happy Media Angered John Wall, Says He's Playing Like 'Wolf Wall'

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

If only the Washington Wizards had known criticizing John Wall's off-court habits is the key to unlocking the star point guard's on-court aggression.

Wall finished with 25 points and 10 assists in Washington's 117-109 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday, which was his third double-double in his last four games. Wizards guard Bradley Beal credited reporters for bringing out the "Wolf Wall," per the Washington Post's Candace Buckner.

During a segment on the Nov. 8 edition of First Take, Stephen A. Smith said he had received pictures of Wall at Rosebar Lounge, a nightclub in Washington, D.C., seemingly insinuating Wall isn't committed to improving his game (h/t the Washington Post's Scott Allen).

Wall responded in an Instagram Live video to say he has frequented Rosebar before and that he wasn't going to apologize for occasionally going out at night (warning: video contains profanity).



But maybe this Rosebar thing is working well for Wall. With the way he's played over the last week, he might want to replace the Geico logo on his jersey with the bar's insignia instead.