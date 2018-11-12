Report: Carmelo Anthony Reps Looking for New Team, No Talks with Rockets

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony's representatives are already attempting to plan his next step should the Houston Rockets release him, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

Wojnarowski wrote Anthony's reps "spent Monday gathering information from NBA front offices about a potential landing spot."

Although the Rockets have yet to officially part ways with Anthony, ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon reported on Sunday that "Rockets players and coaches believe that Carmelo Anthony has played his final game for the franchise."

While it's premature to say this is the end for Anthony, mapping out his next move isn't easy.

According to Wojnarowski, teams are "searching for information and answers on how to proceed with [Anthony's] impending availability" since the Rockets appear to be cutting ties with him so early in the season.

At this point in his career, the 34-year-old Anthony probably doesn't want to play for a rebuilding team. The problem is, he may not be a great fit on a contending team either.

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Anthony after only one season, and he made 10 appearances for the Rockets before his future appeared to be in doubt.

His Thunder tenure was a massive disappointment. He had the third-highest defensive rating on the team (105.6), per NBA.com, and the Utah Jazz exploited his defensive weaknesses to great effect in the 2018 playoffs. Oklahoma City had a minus-12.6 net rating with him on the court in the first round.

To his credit, Anthony has accepted a more limited role with the Rockets, but the result is largely the same. He's shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three-point range, and Houston has been 11.1 points better per 100 possessions with him on the bench, according to NBA.com.

Although the Rockets' 5-7 start isn't solely down to Anthony, they'll probably be better without him.

Maybe Anthony can find more success in new surroundings. He may not have a long list of suitors looking to sign him, though, given the way his career trajectory is trending.