NBA L2M Report: Lakers' Tyson Chandler's Block on Trae Young Wasn't Goaltending

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Tyson Chandler #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers blocks a shot at the buzzer by Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks to win the the game at Staples Center on November 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The NBA determined referees were correct in not whistling Tyson Chandler for goaltending as he blocked Trae Young's layup attempt at the buzzer in the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report from the game made a note of Chandler's block and said Chandler "makes contact with the ball prior to it reaching the apex."

  1. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  2. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  3. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  4. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  5. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  6. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  7. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  8. Happy 30th to KD!

  9. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  10. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  11. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  12. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  13. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  14. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  15. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  16. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  17. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  18. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  19. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

Right Arrow Icon

The Lakers have rattled off three straight wins and five victories in their last six games.

Chandler has been a solid backup center for Los Angeles. He's averaging 3.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks through his first three games, and the team has a plus-9.4 net rating with him on the court, per NBA.com.

Chandler's late-game heroics are exactly why the Lakers signed the 36-year-old after the Phoenix Suns bought him out of his contract.

Related

    LeBron Nearly 'Cracked' During Lakers' Early Struggles

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Nearly 'Cracked' During Lakers' Early Struggles

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Melo's Reps Looking at Potential Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Melo's Reps Looking at Potential Teams

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Best Potential Landing Spots for Melo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Potential Landing Spots for Melo

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy Butler Trade Made Official

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jimmy Butler Trade Made Official

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report