NBA L2M Report: Lakers' Tyson Chandler's Block on Trae Young Wasn't Goaltending

The NBA determined referees were correct in not whistling Tyson Chandler for goaltending as he blocked Trae Young's layup attempt at the buzzer in the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report from the game made a note of Chandler's block and said Chandler "makes contact with the ball prior to it reaching the apex."

The Lakers have rattled off three straight wins and five victories in their last six games.

Chandler has been a solid backup center for Los Angeles. He's averaging 3.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks through his first three games, and the team has a plus-9.4 net rating with him on the court, per NBA.com.

Chandler's late-game heroics are exactly why the Lakers signed the 36-year-old after the Phoenix Suns bought him out of his contract.