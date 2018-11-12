NBA Rumors: Pelicans Not Interested in Carmelo Anthony If Released by Rockets

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Don't expect to see Carmelo Anthony in a New Orleans Pelicans jersey later this season.

Will Guillory of The Athletic cited multiple team sources and reported the Pelicans are not interested in adding Anthony if the Houston Rockets ultimately release him. Guillory pointed to New Orleans' depth at the power forward spot and noted Anthony's poor defense limits the ability to use him as a small forward in rotations.

