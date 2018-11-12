Jimmy Butler Trade to 76ers Official; Hailed as 'Truly Elite' by Philly Exec

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler is officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers after the team announced the trade on Monday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will receive Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Saric and a 2022 second-round draft pick in exchange for Butler and Justin Patton.

"The future of the 76ers organization got even brighter today with the acquisition of Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton," 76ers co-managing partner David Blitzer said. "Jimmy Butler is one of the NBA's truly elite players, a player capable of changing the game on both ends of the floor. We're excited that he's now a Sixer as we continue our quest of winning an NBA title."

The trade was rumored to be complete as of Saturday, with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reporting news of the deal. However, the two sides apparently needed some more time to iron out the final details.

This will prevent him from playing in Monday's game against the Miami Heat, but he will be on the floor before long.

According to Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly, the 76ers will introduce him Tuesday and he will join the team Wednesday in time for the game against the Orlando Magic.

The move not only completes a two-month saga in Minnesota after Butler requested a trade in September, but it also could change the outlook of the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia was already considered a top contender thanks to Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and more, but they add a proven player with four All-Star selections already on his resume.

"Jimmy Butler is one of the NBA's very best two-way players and he is a tremendous addition to the 76ers roster," managing partner Josh Harris said. "His scoring prowess, tenacity on defense and overall competitiveness are perfect fits alongside Joel, Ben and our talented roster."

If he reaches expectations, Butler could be the difference this year as the Sixers try to top the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.