College Football Picks: Week 12 Predictions for Every Game

The Citadel (4-5) at No. 1 Alabama (10-0), Noon ET

Every opponent has scored at least 24 points against The Citadel. By no means is that a decisive factor in this contest; it's a relevant trend. Alabama will run away at home.

Prediction: Alabama 59, The Citadel 7

No. 10 Ohio State (9-1) at Maryland (5-5), Noon ET

Barring a meltdown from Ohio State's front seven, Maryland will struggle to score because it relies so heavily on the running game. But since the Buckeyes occasionally allow explosive gains on the ground, the Terps should hang around longer than usual.

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Maryland 24

Idaho (4-6) at No. 13 Florida (7-3), Noon ET

Not only did Fresno State hang 79 points on Idaho earlier this season, but the Vandals also gave up 38-plus points in four of their five other losses. Florida should have little problem at home.

Prediction: Florida 52, Idaho 21

No. 14 Penn State (7-3) at Rutgers (1-9), Noon ET

Rutgers had Michigan in a 7-7 deadlock through 15 minutes last week. So that was fun! Penn State's rushing attack will shake a mediocre three-game stretch against the nation's 12th-worst run defense to engineer a blowout win.

Prediction: Penn State 48, Rutgers 14

Middle Tennessee (7-3) at No. 17 Kentucky (7-3), Noon ET

The flaws of Kentucky's offense have proved costly over the last two weekends, and Middle Tennessee's production has risen enough lately to make us think twice. Still, the Wildcats will have enough of a talent advantage to dispatch MTSU.

Prediction: Kentucky 27, Middle Tennessee 17

Arkansas (2-8) at No. 21 Mississippi State (6-4), Noon ET

Mississippi State ran into the buzz saw that is Alabama's improved defense, but the Bulldogs still played a decent game in a 24-0 loss. They allowed only 304 yards. Arkansas, the SEC's third-worst offense, is at a severe disadvantage on the road.

Prediction: Mississippi State 38, Arkansas 17

Colgate (9-0) at Army (8-2), Noon ET

Last week, Colgate allowed its first touchdown since September 1. That is not a misprint. So, yes, Army should take this game quite seriously. The Black Knights will eventually pull one out, but Colgate will take the Cadets to the wire.

Prediction: Army 24, Colgate 20

North Carolina State (6-3) at Louisville (2-8), 12:20 p.m. ET

The Bobby Petrino era is over. And sometimes, a program enjoys a next-game jolt under an inspired interim head coach. But four of their last five opponents have reached 54 points, so the Cardinals would need miraculous improvement to compete with NC State.

Prediction: NC State 45, Louisville 21

No. 19 Utah (7-3) at Colorado (5-5), 1:30 p.m. ET

Speaking of coaching changes: Mike MacIntyre's future at Colorado is disappearing. The Buffaloes' biggest problem is a sharp decline in offensive production, and Utah's scoring attack still picked apart Oregon even though it was missing quarterback Tyler Huntley (broken collarbone) and running back Zack Moss (knee). The Utes own a clear edge.

Prediction: Utah 31, Colorado 23

No. 12 Syracuse (8-2) at No. 3 Notre Dame (10-0), 2:30 p.m. ET

Considering the state of USC, this is probably Notre Dame's most important remaining game. And the Fighting Irish won't survive it. Syracuse doesn't have a great defense, but a disruptive front will contain Notre Dame's scoring attack while the Orange's seventh-ranked scoring offense wins the afternoon.

Prediction: Syracuse 37, Notre Dame 30