Jared Goff, Aaron Donald, More Rams Forced to Evacuate Holmes Due to Wildfires

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff evacuated his home as a result of the wildfires in Southern California, The Athletic's Vincent Bonsignore reported Sunday.

According to the Associated Press' Greg Beacham, about 20 members of the Rams team and coaching staff had to evacuate their houses for precautionary reasons Friday.

"I don't think anybody's house has been specifically affected, but they did have to leave the areas," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of the situation. "It's still a scary thing, and extremely unfortunate that they had to go through this. ... We just felt like the most important thing was for people to be with their families."

The Orange County Register's Rich Hammond listed more Rams personnel, including All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and general manager Les Snead, who were personally affected by the fire:

