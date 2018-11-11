Heisman Watch 2018: Highlighting Race's Front-Runners After Week 11

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No one won or lost the Heisman Trophy in Week 11.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered Saturday as the favorite to take home college football's most prestigious individual honor, and he left the win over Mississippi State in the same position.

The competition regarding the Heisman Trophy comes beneath Tagovailoa in the voting, as a few candidates are jockeying for invites to the ceremony in New York City.

The majority of the Heisman contenders are quarterbacks, and unless something significant changes between now and the first week of December, all of the finalists will be signal-callers.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Tagovailoa didn't do anything otherworldly in Week 11, but he didn't lose any ground as the Heisman favorite with a steady performance against Mississippi State.

The left-handed sophomore threw for 164 yards and a touchdown while completing 14 of his 21 passes.

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Tagovailoa should experience another comfortable day in the pocket in Week 12, when The Citadel comes to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The next opportunity for the Alabama quarterback to shine on a national stage will come on Nov. 24 in the Iron Bowl against an Auburn team trying to spoil the Crimson Tide's perfect season.

If he shines against the Tigers, Tagovailoa will receive a chance to reinforce his credentials atop the Heisman race in the SEC Championship against Georgia.

Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State

It's hard to ignore the impact Gardner Minshew is having on the Washington State offense.

The Cougars quarterback recorded more than 300 passing yards for the 10th consecutive game, as he threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 11 win over Colorado.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As the top player on the eighth-ranked team in the nation and likely Pac-12 champion, Minshew deserves an invite to New York City.

Minshew has been one of the most consistent players in college football this year, and there's no sign that the leading passer in the FBS will slow down.

The transfer from East Carolina gets to shine on the national stage for the rest of November, as the Cougars host Arizona in Week 12 and play for the Pac-12 North in the Apple Cup against Washington in Week 13.

If Minshew extends his 300-yard streak to 12 games and then stars in the Pac-12 Championship, he will be making the trip East for the second Saturday in December.

Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

Will Grier's been almost as consistent as Minshew in putting up impressive passing numbers.

The West Virginia quarterback tossed for 343 yards and three touchdowns in the Mountaineers' 47-10 win over TCU on Saturday.

Ray Thompson/Associated Press

With the exception of the loss to the Iowa State, Grier has thrown for 300 yards or more in every game he's started.

Grier has the opportunity to bolster his Heisman resume, as West Virginia's schedule gets tougher to end the Big 12 campaign.

A road trip to Oklahoma State in Week 12 won't be an easy task, as the Cowboys pushed Oklahoma to the brink of an upset Saturday.

Then there's the potential of back-to-back games against Oklahoma, which could not only boost Grier's Heisman potential but also send the Mountaineers into the College Football Playoff with some help.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

On the other side of the end-of-season clashes between Oklahoma and West Virginia is Kyler Murray.

The Sooners quarterback has the same scenario in front of him as Grier and Minshew, as he could finish off the season with three wins to potentially move his team into the College Football Playoff.

What separates Murray from the other Heisman candidates is his ability to make an impact with his legs.

Brett Deering/Getty Images

After running for 100 yards on 11 carries against Texas Tech, Murray recorded 66 rushing yards on 14 carries in the victory over Oklahoma State.

In addition to his work on the ground, Murray notched his third straight 300-yard passing game while leading the Sooners past the rival Cowboys.

Before his head-to-head duel with Grier, Murray has an opportunity to pad his stats against Kansas at home in Week 12.

