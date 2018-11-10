David Montgomery Ejected from Baylor vs. Iowa State After Throwing Punch

David Montgomery Ejected from Baylor vs. Iowa State After Throwing PunchNovember 10, 2018
Iowa State running back David Montgomery was ejected from Saturday's game against Baylor for throwing a punch.
According to Jim Vertuno of the Associated Press, Montgomery will be suspended for the first half of next week's game against Texas.
After Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts reached around an official to punch Montgomery early in the third quarter, the junior running back retaliated:
Roberts was also ejected.
Prior to getting tossed from the game, Montgomery had rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries and caught three passes for 25 yards.
Montgomery is arguably the Cyclones' top offensive player, as he had rushed for 712 yards and six touchdowns on the season entering Saturday's contest.
Last season, Montgomery rushed for 1,146 yards and 11 scores.
Montgomery's absence during the first half of next week's game against the Longhorns could loom large since the winner of that game could remain in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, given they both win this week.
Iowa State football takes Baylor down, completes season turnaround