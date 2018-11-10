Bryce Harper Rumors: Nationals Ownership 'Refused' Astros Trade in July

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals' ownership group "refused to approve" a trade involving Bryce Harper the day before MLB's July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday.

According to Rosenthal, the Nationals had a preliminary agreement in place with the Houston Astros before the deal was scuttled.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.