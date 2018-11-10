Bryce Harper Rumors: Nationals Ownership 'Refused' Astros Trade in July

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2018

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals runs out a ninth inning double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals' ownership group "refused to approve" a trade involving Bryce Harper the day before MLB's July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday.

According to Rosenthal, the Nationals had a preliminary agreement in place with the Houston Astros before the deal was scuttled.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

