TMZ: LaMelo Ball Ruled Ineligible for 2019 McDonald's All-American Game

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

When the roster for next year's McDonald's All-American Game is announced, LaMelo Ball's name won't be on it.

Per TMZ Sports, an official said Ball is ineligible for the annual showcase of the nation's best high school players because of his stint playing professional basketball in Lithuania.

"LaMelo Ball is a professional basketball player and has played professionally in Lithuania, resulting in him being ineligible for the McDonald's All-American Game," a McDonald's All-American Game representative said.

His father, LaVar Ball, announced in October 2017 he pulled LaMelo out of Chino Hills High School so he could home school his son and train him for a professional career.

LaMelo, along with his older brother LiAngelo, signed with Vytautas Prienai of the Lithuanian Basketball League last December.

On Tuesday, LaVar wrote on Twitter that LaMelo would play his senior year of high school at Spire Prep Academy in Ohio. The 17-year-old told reporters at a press conference Friday he hopes to play college basketball at a premier institution such as North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas or Michigan State.

The McDonald's All-American Game features 24 of the best high school recruits, who showcase their skills for college scouts and evaluators. Next year's event will take place March 27, 2019, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.