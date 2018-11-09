Stephen Curry's Injury Diagnosed as Strained Groin; Ruled out vs. Nets

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to a strained groin, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Per Slater, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry's MRI on Friday "was good" and that the injury is a "day-to-day" situation.

The five-time All-Star left Thursday night's 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks late in the third quarter with what was initially diagnosed as a left adductor strain.

He had just 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting, including 0-of-4 from three-point range, in the blowout loss.

Curry is currently the NBA's leading scorer at 29.5 points per game.

The two-time NBA MVP started the season making a strong case for a third trophy, scoring 29-plus in eight of nine October appearances. That included a 51-spot in just three quarters against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 24:

He has cooled off a bit, averaging a modest 19.0 points on 40-percent shooting in three November contests.

Curry, of course, has dealt with a number of lower-body injuries during his career. He has been plagued by both ankle and knee injuries, being limited to just 51 games during the 2017-18 regular season as a result. This is a different issue, though.

There is no rush for the Warriors to get Curry back on the court. At 10-2, they are already in good positioning as they chase their fourth championship in five years. And if they are going to three-peat, having a healthy Curry figures to be key.

Meanwhile, Golden State should be able to continue to play winning basketball even with Curry sidelined. After all, this is a roster that includes former NBA MVP and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, the latter of whom set the NBA record for three-pointers in a single game less than two weeks ago.

Curry is not the only Warrior banged up at the moment, though. Both Draymond Green (right toe sprain) and Shaun Livingston (foot) missed Thursday's game due to injury. According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Green may be back in the lineup on Monday, and Livingston could return in the "near future."