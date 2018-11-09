Fizdale Calls Himself a 'Doofus,' Wasn't Aware of Kristaps Porzingis' Recovery

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

First-year New York Knicks coach David Fizdale may be too focused on his team at the moment to keep up with Kristaps Porzingis' rehab process, but at least he owned up to his mistake while calling himself a "doofus" in the process.

Fizdale addressed the matter on Friday, per Chris Iseman of NorthJersey.com:

"I'm locked into the gym so I didn't realize that he had taken the next step to go to the track, and start performing and getting his stride in order and getting that leg feeling good about running his normal stride. Like I said, I'm excited to see that. That was a real boost to all of us in the gym.

"I'm the only doofus that didn't know he had went out to the track. Like I said, part of it is because I'm just locked into this."

Fizdale found himself the center of attention on Thursday when he claimed Porzingis hadn't made much progress recently as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in February.

"He's still kind of there," Fizdale said, per the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy. "Not huge jumps."

The New York coach added that the 7'3" big man was only lightly jogging at this point in the recovery process, not yet sprinting.

Well, Porzingis quickly put that notion to rest by posting an Instagram photo of himself running on a track:

"I talked to him this morning, we had a great talk about it," Fizdale acknowledged on Friday, per Bondy.

To be fair, Fizdale has a lot on his plate at the start of his Knicks tenure. His team currently sits at 4-8 and is in last place in the Atlantic Division. In other words, he needs to focus on the players who are healthy enough to play right now and let the medical staff take care of Porzingis.

Regardless, there are no hard feelings between the coach and the All-Star, according to Bondy:

"Kill it, yeah. It's never nothing done in ill-intention, I don't feel like," Fizdale said. "With this group of people that we got here right now, our agendas are on point. Everybody's coming from a good place. So why let things linger? That's how stuff ends up festering into a real problem. It's all usually some miscommunication or a misunderstanding and something you could've hashed out as an adult right there. So I stress that to all of these guys, handle stuff face to face. Eye to eye communication. Get it over with."

There is no timetable for Porzingis' return, but Fizdale did note that the big man is "working his tail off" to get back on the court with his teammates.