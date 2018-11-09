Howard Beck Says the Milwaukee Bucks Are for Real and They're Not Going Anywhere

With the Milwaukee Bucks' win against the Golden State Warriors, it's time to Fear the Deer. They've also beaten the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers.

Watch the video above as Howard Beck explains why Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks are for real.

      

