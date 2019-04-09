Stephen Curry Won't Return vs. Pelicans After Foot Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks back downcourt during their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at ORACLE Arena on November 8, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry suffered a mild right foot sprain against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, per a team report

Earlier this year, Curry gave the Warriors a scare on Nov. 8 against the Milwaukee Bucks when he suffered an adductor strain in his left leg.

"I'm not nervous," Curry told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears after the Milwaukee game. "I have nothing to go off of. If this was an ankle I could tell you four days, 12 days. But I will see tomorrow...I've honestly never done this before so I have nothing to go off of."

The Warriors struggled during Curry's absence, going 5-6 in 11 games. However, they have gone 41-16 since he returned on Dec. 1 and have since clinched the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.

Entering Tuesday, Curry has been tremendous through 68 games. The two-time NBA MVP leads Golden State with 27.6 points per game and is shooting 43.7 percent from three-point range. 

While most teams would be devastated by Curry's injury, the Warriors have the luxury of turning to Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and Klay Thompson to keep their offense moving at a rapid pace as they head into the playoffs.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Wade's Final Reg-Season Home Game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R Live: Watch Wade's Final Reg-Season Home Game

    via B/R Live

    B/R Live: Watch Dubs vs. Pelicans

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    B/R Live: Watch Dubs vs. Pelicans

    via B/R Live

    Report: D'Antoni Released from Hospital

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: D'Antoni Released from Hospital

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Magic, Luke Haven't Spoken in Weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Magic, Luke Haven't Spoken in Weeks

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report