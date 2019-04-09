Stephen Curry Won't Return vs. Pelicans After Foot Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry suffered a mild right foot sprain against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, per a team report.

Earlier this year, Curry gave the Warriors a scare on Nov. 8 against the Milwaukee Bucks when he suffered an adductor strain in his left leg.

"I'm not nervous," Curry told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears after the Milwaukee game. "I have nothing to go off of. If this was an ankle I could tell you four days, 12 days. But I will see tomorrow...I've honestly never done this before so I have nothing to go off of."

The Warriors struggled during Curry's absence, going 5-6 in 11 games. However, they have gone 41-16 since he returned on Dec. 1 and have since clinched the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.

Entering Tuesday, Curry has been tremendous through 68 games. The two-time NBA MVP leads Golden State with 27.6 points per game and is shooting 43.7 percent from three-point range.

While most teams would be devastated by Curry's injury, the Warriors have the luxury of turning to Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and Klay Thompson to keep their offense moving at a rapid pace as they head into the playoffs.