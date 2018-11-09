Stephen A. Smith: Rajon Rondo's 'Punk Ass Reporter'-Type Remark Clearly About Me

Adam Wells
November 9, 2018

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo was insulting him in the locker room following Wednesday's 114-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On his ESPN Radio show, Smith said Rondo's comments to the Lakers' public relations team about a "punk-ass reporter" were in reference to him.

Smith's reasoning is that after the Lakers and Houston Rockets brawl Oct. 20, he said Rondo should have received a 15-game suspension when video appeared to show him spitting on Chris Paul as the two were arguing.

The NBA wound up suspending Rondo for three games, Paul for two games and Brandon Ingram for four games.

Rondo had one of his worst games of the season against the Timberwolves, scoring just two points on 1-of-7 shooting with 10 assists and three turnovers.

