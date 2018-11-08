Utah RB Zack Moss Will Reportedly Have Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Utes running back Zack Moss will miss Saturday's game against the Oregon Ducks and is "likely" out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during Wednesday's practice, according to the Salt Lake Tribune's Kurt Kragthorpe.

The team has not issued an official statement on his status.

Losing Moss for the season would be a big blow for the Utes. The running back is the team's leading rusher with 1,092 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He also has eight catches for 50 yards and a score through the air.

Moss got off to a bit of a slow start to his junior campaign, averaging 94.3 yards through three games. He, however, has performed much better since, putting up 134.8 yards per contest over the last six games. That includes a 211-yard, three-touchdown performance against UCLA on Oct. 26.

He has not been held under 100 rushing yards since Oct. 12.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune's Christopher Kamrani, Moss is just the second player in program history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons. He also ran for 1,173 yards as a sophomore.

With Moss piling up the yards in recent weeks, Utah (6-3) has won four of its past five games. That surge has helped the Utes move into a three-way tie for first place in the Pac-12 South. They have three games remaining in the regular season, Oregon, (at) Colorado and BYU.

Utah will now likely ask junior Armand Shyne to carry the load in the ground game.

Moss' injury comes less than a week after quarterback Tyler Huntley (who was also the team's second-leading rusher) suffered a broken collarbone against Arizona State. Huntley will miss the rest of the regular season as a result.