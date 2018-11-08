John Wall on Stephen A. Smith's Comments: If You Don't Like It, You Can Hike It

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall fired back at ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith on Thursday for his comments about the NBA's star nightlife habits.

Scott Allen of the Washington Post provided Wall's response on Instagram Live after Smith said he's received pictures of the guard hanging out at Rosebar, a popular D.C. club.

"It's a long season, everybody don't start off great," he said. "Keep being a fan, I'm gonna keep hooping. If you don't like it, you can hike it. Facts!"

Here's a look at further comments from Wall, who admitted he frequents Rosebar on Saturdays (some language NSFW):

Wall is averaging 21.5 points, 7.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals through 10 appearances during the early stages of the 2018-19 season. His 19.9 player efficiency rating is slightly above his career average (19.5), according to Basketball Reference.

His individual success hasn't translated into Wizards wins, however. Washington is 2-8, including six losses in its past seven games.

Wall and Co. return to action Friday night with a road game against the Orlando Magic.