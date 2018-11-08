LeBron James Says Love Is Stronger Than Hate After Thousand Oaks Shooting

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a message of condolence on Twitter following Wednesday night's mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

CNN's Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Rob Picheta, Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner reported 12 people were killed by the gunman, identified by police as 28-year-old former Marine Ian David Long, who was also found dead at the scene.

The Lakers released a statement earlier Thursday:

James is a longtime advocate for gun control.

In 2015, he discussed the issue following a series of firearm-related deaths involving children in the Cleveland area, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

"Obviously you're not going to be able to take every gun out, I don't know how you can do that," James said. "There's so many around now, today. But if there's some stipulations behind it or some penalties, some big time penalties or rules or regulations about carrying firearms, legal or illegal, people will second-guess themselves."

Shandel Richardson of the Sun Sentinel noted James continued to call for changes to the gun laws after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"It's a tragedy," James said. "We've seen these schools and these tragedies happen in America, and there's been no change to gun control. I don't have the answer to this. Let's just sit here and have a round table right now because I don't have the answers right now. But we have to do something about it."

Thousand Oaks is a suburb of Los Angeles, the city James now calls home after signing with the Lakers as a free agent in July.

The team's next home game comes Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks.