Warriors Rumors: Patrick McCaw in Contract Talks with Golden State, Other Teams

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 31: Patrick McCaw #0 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 31, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Restricted free agency Patrick McCaw "remains in discussions" with the Golden State Warriors and other NBA teams, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported in October that McCaw had turned down a two-year deal from the Warriors worth about $5 million.

The Warriors' motivation to re-sign McCaw may be diminishing by the week.

Golden State kept a roster spot open for as long as it could in the event it reached an agreement with McCaw. When that didn't happen in time for the regular season, the team signed Alfonzo McKinnie to a two-year, $2.8 million non-guaranteed contract.

McKinnie has played well with the Warriors, averaging 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 11 games. He has also shot 12-of-20 from beyond the arc.

McCaw may not be all that disappointed with leaving the Bay Area, though.

"The tactics employed over the last three months, along with declining the qualifying offer, suggest McCaw is ready to move on from a team that wants him but doesn't need him," NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole wrote in October.

Because he's a restricted free agent, the Warriors can match any offer McCaw receives from another team. Now, Golden State has less reason to exercise that option if somebody else attempts to sign the 23-year-old guard.

And for as well as McKinnie is performing, he is playing fewer minutes (14.7) per game than McCaw played in each of his first two years with the Warriors. By staying with Golden State, McCaw would likely be assured of a limited role in the team's rotation once again.

McCaw may prefer to move to a team with which he can see the floor more regularly and thus potentially build his value for the next time he hits the free-agent market.

Related

    Boogie: Join This Puma Wave, Before You Get Left!

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Boogie: Join This Puma Wave, Before You Get Left!

    Nick DePaula
    via Nice Kicks

    Fresh NBA Mock Draft with CBB Season Starts

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Fresh NBA Mock Draft with CBB Season Starts

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Radio Host Challenges Bell to a Game of 1-on-1

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Radio Host Challenges Bell to a Game of 1-on-1

    Michael Shultz
    via Warriors Wire

    Kerr Calls Zion Next LeBron

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Kerr Calls Zion Next LeBron

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report