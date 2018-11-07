Report: Raptors' Norman Powell out 4-6 Weeks; Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Tear

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 24: Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena on October 24, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, and there is no timetable for his return, according to a Wednesday report by Faizal Khamisa of Sportsnet.

Per Raptors HQ, the injury was diagnosed as a tear in his left shoulder. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the injury could keep him out four-to-six weeks.

Head coach Nick Nurse said the guard will be out "weeks" while noting the injury is "not good," per Eric Smith of Sportsnet.

Powell initially suffered the injury in Monday's game against the Utah Jazz and was forced to come out after less than a minute of playing time. According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, tests first revealed a subluxation of his left shoulder, also known as a partial dislocation.

When healthy, Powell had been a useful part of the Raptors rotation while helping expand the team's impressive depth off the bench.

In 11 games, including two starts, the guard averaged 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.9 percent from three-point range. He has also been a quality on-ball defender since being a second-round pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

This helped him earn a four-year, $42 million contract extension last offseason despite modest overall numbers.

Toronto has enough players to handle this extended absence, but it will force Delon Wright into a bigger role alongside Fred VanVleet in the second unit. Lorenzo Brown should also see more minutes at the wing.

Related

    Chandler Is the Missing Piece LeBron Needs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Chandler Is the Missing Piece LeBron Needs

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA All-Star Draft Will Be Televised

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    NBA All-Star Draft Will Be Televised

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Mock Draft as NCAA Season Starts

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Updated Mock Draft as NCAA Season Starts

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Finding NBA's Cinderella MVP Candidates

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Finding NBA's Cinderella MVP Candidates

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report