Dwyane Wade and More Athletes from Around the Sports World Vote on Election Day

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 30: Dwayne Wade #3 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on October 30, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Tuesday is voting day across the United States, and a number of stars from the sports world have made it known they performed their civic duty.

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported Monday the NBA made a concerted effort to emphasize the voting process and helped set up voting registration tables at the Las Vegas Summer League as well as the rookie transition program.

Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul headlined the NBA players who took to the polls Tuesday.

Rock the Vote partnered with the Women's National Basketball Players Association to convey the importance of voting.

As polls opened Tuesday morning, the NFL Players Association reminded football fans to "get out and vote."
Terrell Suggs and Randall Cobb were among those to echo that call during and even before election day.

The theme carried over to the world of baseball as well.

Polls closed at 6 p.m. ET in Indiana and Kentucky, with voting concluding at 1 a.m. ET in parts of Alaska, according to the New York TimesAstead W. Herndon and Jugal K. Patel.

That leaves some time for sports fans—especially those on the West Coast—to get to their local polling stations before it's too late.

Related

    Every Team's Defining Stat So Far 🔢

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Defining Stat So Far 🔢

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Felt Disrespected by Murray: 'We'll See Him Again'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Felt Disrespected by Murray: 'We'll See Him Again'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Should We Be Concerned About AD and the Pels?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should We Be Concerned About AD and the Pels?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Sign Up to Watch NBA League Pass with B/R Live

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sign Up to Watch NBA League Pass with B/R Live

    via B/R Live