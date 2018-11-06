Dwyane Wade and More Athletes from Around the Sports World Vote on Election Day

Dwyane Wade and More Athletes from Around the Sports World Vote on Election DayNovember 7, 2018
Tuesday is voting day across the United States, and a number of stars from the sports world have made it known they performed their civic duty.
ESPN's Malika Andrews reported Monday the NBA made a concerted effort to emphasize the voting process and helped set up voting registration tables at the Las Vegas Summer League as well as the rookie transition program.
Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul headlined the NBA players who took to the polls Tuesday.
DWade @DwyaneWade
There’s too much at stake in this election to sit it out — that’s why I’m proudly supporting Mayor Andrew Gillum for Governor. Make change happen. Go vote TODAY. #VoteItForward #Florida https://t.co/LoEVVLiY1w
Rock the Vote partnered with the Women's National Basketball Players Association to convey the importance of voting.
Rock the Vote @RockTheVote
We love @theWNBPA and everything they have done this year to encourage others to vote tomorrow.🗳 That's why we teamed up with these elite players to make their voices heard for the midterms! #AthletesRockTheVote Find your polling location,get ahead: https://t.co/1liBqHHZug https://t.co/piTcGNE5Xy
WNBA @WNBA
There's still time left on #ElectionDay. Go out, vote and make your voice heard. If you need more info, check out https://t.co/UJPG1TInMt https://t.co/TeAjnA8fZt
As polls opened Tuesday morning, the NFL Players Association reminded football fans to "get out and vote."
Terrell Suggs and Randall Cobb were among those to echo that call during and even before election day.
T.S STARK @untouchablejay4
It’s gonna take more than a little rain to stop us today. The Country Belongs to its PEOPLE! #WeVoted #stirthepot @ Baltimore Ravens https://t.co/d1eF5Ecd9a
Darrelle Revis @Revis24
Get out and VOTE. #ElectionDay #GoVote #VoteToday #BeAVoter #Election2018 https://t.co/MP2oUEWnjv
Randall Cobb @rcobb18
VOTE VOTE VOTE!! Just a reminder for all Wisconsin residences- if you haven’t registered you can still do so! https://t.co/NIp2MTL90q
Andrew Hawkins @Hawk
VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE
cameron jordan @camjordan94
Upset my mail in ballot ain get in, n sorta upset I ain got in las night to Phx to vote.... y’all in the 480 handle box today #govote 🙏🏽
The theme carried over to the world of baseball as well.
Trevor Williams @MeLlamoTrevor
I voted today. You should, too. But plz don’t write me in for anything. I’m not qualified nor have I thought of my campaign slogan yet. I’m thinking “Mandatory Taco Tuesday” #Williams2028 https://t.co/6TmAAHbdxj
Phil Hughes @PJHughes45
Seeing a lot of tweets telling people to vote. You know it’s time to vote. Do what you want
Rajai Davis @rajai11davis
A lot of important things today #Election2018 #birthdaywife #parent-conference and I can’t forget one or else?
Polls closed at 6 p.m. ET in Indiana and Kentucky, with voting concluding at 1 a.m. ET in parts of Alaska, according to the New York Times' Astead W. Herndon and Jugal K. Patel.
That leaves some time for sports fans—especially those on the West Coast—to get to their local polling stations before it's too late.
