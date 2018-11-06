Cowboys News: Jason Garrett Says OC Scott Linehan Is the Play-Caller 'Right Now'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday offensive coordinator Scott Linehan remains the team's play-caller ahead of Sunday's Week 10 game against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

David Helman of the Cowboys' official website noted Garrett deflected a question about whether he'd take over the offensive play-calling, saying only that Linehan still handles the role "right now."

Dallas returned from its bye week but showed little sign of improvement on offense during a 28-14 home loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys finished the contest with just 297 total yards and 18 first downs while turning the ball over twice. They failed to score any points in the second half.

Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 21 of his 31 throws for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Running back Ezekiel Elliott had 61 yards on 17 carries.

"We've got to do better and it starts with me," Prescott told reporters. "I felt good going into this one and to come out with this loss to be 3-5 is very disappointing."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones affirmed his support for the third-year QB during a Tuesday radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

"Listen, Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys," he said. "He's young and he's going to get extended."

Jones said after the contest there was no plan to fire Garrett despite the struggles.

So the Cowboys will seemingly move toward a critical clash with the Eagles without making any changes to their offensive approach.

Another poor outing against Philly could get Garrett to change his play-calling stance, though.