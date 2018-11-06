Ex-Raiders OL Khalif Barnes Interviewed by Police in Death of Texas Man

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Khalif Barnes was interviewed by police in connection to the investigation into the death of a Texas man, Jordan Davenport, according to TMZ Sports.

Per TMZ Sports, Barnes is not currently a suspect nor is he a person of interest. However, the 36-year-old has hired a lawyer.

According to TMZ, Davenport's body was discovered in a lake in Harris County, Texas, on Oct. 31. That recovery came four days after Davenport was last seen alive, the same day he was reportedly involved in a "violent altercation with several men."

Barnes was one of the people reportedly involved in the altercation.

An autopsy will be performed on Davenport, 29, to try to determine the cause of death. As of now, police are unsure if foul play was involved.

Back in July 2007, Barnes was sentenced to six months probation and fined after pleading no contest to a drunken driving charge. In April 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Barnes spent 13 seasons in the NFL after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft. He suited up for the Jaguars, the Raiders, the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. He last played in the NFL in 2017 with Arizona.