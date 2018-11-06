Yankees Trade Rumors: NY Interested in Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, More

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are interested in improving their pitching this offseason and reportedly have eyes for players like Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and James Paxton in potential trades and free agent options like Patrick Corbin, J.A. Happ and CC Sabathia, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred.

Kluber is the marquee name on that list, and his inclusion isn't a surprise—ESPN's Buster Olney reported last week that Cleveland would consider moving him in a trade:

