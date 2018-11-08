Trade Ideas to Get NBA's Best Players Out of League's Worst Situations

1 of 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Houston Rockets Get: Jimmy Butler, Gorgui Dieng, Tyus Jones

Minnesota Timberwolves Get: Eric Gordon, Brandon Knight, PJ Tucker, 2019 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets' initial offer of four first-round picks wasn't enough to pry Jimmy Butler away from the Timberwolves. Minnesota remains insistent on packaging Gorgui Dieng with Butler in any transaction (or set of transactions), per Kelly Iko of The Athletic:

"Whenever Butler is dealt, Minnesota is hell-bent on moving off the salary of Gorgui Dieng, league sources told The Athletic.

"A few weeks ago Houston called up to six teams, looking for a third partner to facilitate a deal in some fashion, league sources told The Athletic. However, nothing materialized and negotiations went back to square one . ... The whole premise of looking for outside help is moving Dieng's contract, but Minnesota receiving a number of future firsts gives it the flexibility owner Glen Taylor needs moving forward. Attaching a pick or two to Dieng's salary makes it easier to move, and can also be utilized in future roster-building."

Let's do the whole two-birds, one-stone thing.

By including Eric Gordon, Brandon Knight and PJ Tucker, who should by no means serve as a hindrance in the pursuit of a fringe top-10 talent like Butler, the Rockets can absorb Dieng's salary and turn him into a useful commodity under head coach Mike D'Antoni. The big man might not have three-point range, but he's a mid-range artist who could add a different element for Houston in sporadic minutes. Plus, Tyus Jones would be coming aboard as a sweetener, ready to serve as a viable backup behind James Harden and Chris Paul.

This is still about Butler, though.

Just imagine him operating alongside the Paul-Harden tandem. Think of him playing perimeter defense with Clint Capela behind him, allowing him to gamble even more frequently and start having a Paul George-esque impact away from the primary action. It's a situation in which he'd truly blossom, rather than sitting out for "general soreness."

This may be one of the few ways to put a legitimate scare into the Golden State Warriors during their inevitable postseason run.