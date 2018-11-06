Keenan Allen Caught on Video Taunting Seahawks Fans by Grabbing Crotch

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen made an obscene gesture toward the crowd following L.A.'s 25-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sunday.

As seen in the following video courtesy of TMZ Sports, Allen grabbed his crotch in the direction of some Seahawks fans while walking off the field:

Allen enjoyed his best game of the season in the winning effort, as he made six receptions for 124 yards and gained another 28 yards on two carries.

The 26-year-old wideout now has 47 grabs for 630 yards and one touchdown on the campaign after being named to his first Pro Bowl last season by virtue of 102 receptions for 1,393 yards and six scores.

Allen may be facing a suspension due to the gesture, as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $13,000 earlier this season for grabbing his crotch en route to the end zone.

The talented pass-catcher would be well-equipped to handle such a fine since he's in the midst of a four-year, $45 million contract, per Spotrac.

Allen has helped the Chargers to a 6-2 start, which leaves them 1.5 games behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West lead.

L.A. will look to close the gap when it faces the struggling Oakland Raiders on the road Sunday.