Marcus Peters Fined $13,000 for Touchdown Celebration vs. Raiders

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Marcus Peters #22 of the Los Angeles Rams dives into the endzone after an interception of Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders in the fourth quarter of their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 10, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters reportedly received a $13,000 fine from the NFL for his crotch-grabbing touchdown celebration during his team's 33-13 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Monday night.

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports provided the update Friday.

Peters intercepted a Derek Carr pass late in the fourth quarter and ran 50 yards untouched to the end zone to seal the Rams' season-opening win. He capped the score by leaping backward across the goal line, a move Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch popularized.

Last October, Lynch was ejected from a game against the Kansas City Chiefs (Peters' former team) after pushing an official in an effort to defend the corner.

"They can say what they want, but one thing's for certain: Family do come first," Peters told reporters after that game. ("The two have been close since Peters was young," according to SI's Dan Gartland.)

Peters alluded to Lynch's nickname and trademark TD celebration after Monday's pick-six: "I did the Beast Mode. That's what I did."

The running back received a $11,500 fine in December 2014 and a $20,000 fine in January 2015 for the same crotch-grabbing gesture.

Peters, meanwhile, is eligible to play in Week 2 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

