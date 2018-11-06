Kyrie Irving: Jamal Murray Trying to Score 50 Points a 'Bulls--t Move'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was not pleased Jamal Murray launched a three-pointer in the final second of Monday's game even though the Denver Nuggets' victory was already well in hand.

Murray poured in 48 points in Denver's 115-107 win but tried to surpass the 50-point barrier with the last shot. Irving threw the ball into the Pepsi Center crowd after the final whistle, which NBC Sports Boston captured:

"The ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls--t move like that," Irving said of his actions, though he also made it clear it wasn't that big of a deal and commended Murray's big night, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

The Nuggets and Celtics don't play again until March 18, but the back-and-forth battle between the two guards will surely be a talking point then after Irving expressed his dismay Monday.