Kyrie Irving: Jamal Murray Trying to Score 50 Points a 'Bulls--t Move'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, drives the lane as Boston Celtics center Al Horford, left, and guard Kyrie Irving, center, defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was not pleased Jamal Murray launched a three-pointer in the final second of Monday's game even though the Denver Nuggets' victory was already well in hand.

Murray poured in 48 points in Denver's 115-107 win but tried to surpass the 50-point barrier with the last shot. Irving threw the ball into the Pepsi Center crowd after the final whistle, which NBC Sports Boston captured:

"The ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls--t move like that," Irving said of his actions, though he also made it clear it wasn't that big of a deal and commended Murray's big night, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

The Nuggets and Celtics don't play again until March 18, but the back-and-forth battle between the two guards will surely be a talking point then after Irving expressed his dismay Monday.

