Report: Jimmy Butler Expected to Play vs. Clippers Amid Trade Rumors

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler's hiatus will reportedly be just one game.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Butler "is expected to be available" for Monday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing Sunday's 30-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The team announced prior to the Portland loss he was missing that game for "precautionary rest."

Monday will be the third contest of a five-game road trip for the Timberwolves after they dropped the first two against the Golden State Warriors and Trail Blazers. They clearly missed the four-time All-Star during the blowout loss to Portland and can't afford to fall too far behind in what figures to be a crowded Western Conference playoff race after a 4-6 start.

Haynes' report comes after Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reported on Saturday that Butler said it would be up to him to decide if he played both games in the back-to-back against the Trail Blazers and Clippers after he missed Wednesday's contest with the Utah Jazz because of general soreness.

It is the latest headline in the Butler and Minnesota drama after he requested a trade prior to the start of the season.

It is notable he will play against the Clippers since Haynes reported on Oct. 5 that Los Angeles and the Timberwolves discussed a potential Butler trade but Minnesota's asking price was too high at the time.

Butler has appeared in seven game this season and is averaging 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists a night.