Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Steelers 'Have Not Had Contact' with RB This Week

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 02: Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell? Still not talking to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Steelers and Bell have not had contact ahead of Thursday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The team does not expect him to report in time for the contest.

Bell must report by Nov. 13 or he cannot play during the 2018 season.

       

