Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Steelers 'Have Not Had Contact' with RB This Week

Le'Veon Bell? Still not talking to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Steelers and Bell have not had contact ahead of Thursday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The team does not expect him to report in time for the contest.

Bell must report by Nov. 13 or he cannot play during the 2018 season.

