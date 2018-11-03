Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State Avoid Upset vs. Nebraska; J.K. Dobbins Scores 3 TD

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State's College Football Playoff dreams are still alive.

Two weeks after the team was blown out by Purdue, the 10th-ranked Buckeyes avoided an upset and defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 36-31 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State is now 8-1, while the Cornhuskers moved to 2-7 as their two-game winning streak was snapped.

Unlike during their loss to the Boilermakers, the Buckeyes flaunted far more balance Saturday.

After the team posted a 76-yard rushing performance against Purdue, J.K. Dobbins broke out for 163 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, including a 42-yard score that put Ohio State up 36-24 with 4:52 remaining in regulation:

Mike Weber added nine carries for 91 yards to further bolster Ohio State's rushing portfolio, while quarterback Dwayne Haskins went 18-of-32 for 252 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a rather modest showing by his lofty standards.

In fact, you could argue Haskins was outplayed by Nebraska freshman Adrian Martinez.

Although his day included hiccups galore, Martinez stayed the course and went 22-of-33 for 266 yards and three total touchdowns, including two on the ground. Plus, his lone passing touchdown cut the deficit to just five with 1:55 to go.

Ultimately, the Buckeyes were able to bleed out the clock behind Dobbins' savvy interior running.

Now back in the win column, Ohio State will hope to stay afloat in the Big Ten East next Saturday when it travels to East Lansing for a meeting with the Michigan State Spartans. If the Buckeyes can check off that box, a road tilt against Maryland will be all that stands between them and a showdown with the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines.

The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, are slated to host Illinois on Nov. 10 before welcoming the Spartans to Lincoln on Nov. 17.