Will Grier, No. 13 West Virginia Score Dramatic 42-41 Win over No. 17 Texas

The 13th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers took a key step toward an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game with a thrilling 42-41 victory Saturday over the No. 17 Texas Longhorns at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

A 33-yard touchdown pass from Will Grier to Gary Jennings Jr. with 16 seconds left followed by a successful two-point conversion run by Grier gave the visitors the comeback win.

West Virginia improved to 7-1, including a 5-1 mark in conference play. It marked the second Top 25 road triumph of the campaign for WVU, which knocked off the Texas Tech Red Raiders in September.

Meanwhile, Texas recorded its second straight loss following last week's 38-35 defeat against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Longhorns had won six games in a row but are now 6-3 (4-2).

What's Next?

West Virginia will return home to Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium to face the TCU Horned Frogs next Saturday.

Texas will also be back on the field Saturday when it visits Texas Tech for the Chancellor's Spurs.

